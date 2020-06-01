Previous
Next
Papaver Orientale Royal Wedding by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2964

Papaver Orientale Royal Wedding

Such lovely comments on our Royal Wedding poppy, thank you!

Later in the day I counted the blooms and found 30 on the one plant - here are just 3 of them. Fully open, they measure nearly 4" diameter and last for ages.

It looks as if I am going to be in the garden again posting shots for 30dayswild in June.

I shall not be posting photos taken on the day but hope you will find something of interest.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
812% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
These are gorgeous. Looking forward to seeing more of your garden.
June 1st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lovely. I have these poppies in my garden too, they give a lot of pleasure.
June 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise