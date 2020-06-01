Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2964
Papaver Orientale Royal Wedding
Such lovely comments on our Royal Wedding poppy, thank you!
Later in the day I counted the blooms and found 30 on the one plant - here are just 3 of them. Fully open, they measure nearly 4" diameter and last for ages.
It looks as if I am going to be in the garden again posting shots for 30dayswild in June.
I shall not be posting photos taken on the day but hope you will find something of interest.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5779
photos
212
followers
12
following
812% complete
View this month »
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st May 2020 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppies
,
royal wedding
,
30dayswild
Dianne
These are gorgeous. Looking forward to seeing more of your garden.
June 1st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Lovely. I have these poppies in my garden too, they give a lot of pleasure.
June 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close