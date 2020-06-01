Papaver Orientale Royal Wedding

Such lovely comments on our Royal Wedding poppy, thank you!



Later in the day I counted the blooms and found 30 on the one plant - here are just 3 of them. Fully open, they measure nearly 4" diameter and last for ages.



It looks as if I am going to be in the garden again posting shots for 30dayswild in June.



I shall not be posting photos taken on the day but hope you will find something of interest.