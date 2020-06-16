Previous
Next
roses grow on you by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2979

roses grow on you

30dayswild along the prom and in the rose garden at Southsea yesterday.

Such a lovely day including take away coffee and cake plus a nice encounter with a friendly MOD policeman who unknowingly has kick-started my strangers' project for me.

He was No 184 - now, can I reach 200?

And Ray couldn't resist including a few roses in my selfie.
16th June 2020 16th Jun 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
816% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bep
Roses look great on you. Hazel!
June 16th, 2020  
JackieR ace
A wonderful portrait by Ray,

Isn't the rose garden glorious this year?!
June 16th, 2020  
Anne ace
Hello Hazel! Super portrait, love the roses too
June 16th, 2020  
haskar ace
A wonderful portrait in the roses.
June 16th, 2020  
Dianne
Very stylish and Ray even got the right colours to match your scarf. A lovely image.
June 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise