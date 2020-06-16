Sign up
Photo 2979
roses grow on you
30dayswild along the prom and in the rose garden at Southsea yesterday.
Such a lovely day including take away coffee and cake plus a nice encounter with a friendly MOD policeman who unknowingly has kick-started my strangers' project for me.
He was No 184 - now, can I reach 200?
And Ray couldn't resist including a few roses in my selfie.
16th June 2020
16th Jun 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5795
photos
214
followers
11
following
Tags
selfie
,
southsea
,
30dayswild
bep
Roses look great on you. Hazel!
June 16th, 2020
JackieR
ace
A wonderful portrait by Ray,
Isn't the rose garden glorious this year?!
June 16th, 2020
Anne
ace
Hello Hazel! Super portrait, love the roses too
June 16th, 2020
haskar
ace
A wonderful portrait in the roses.
June 16th, 2020
Dianne
Very stylish and Ray even got the right colours to match your scarf. A lovely image.
June 16th, 2020
Isn't the rose garden glorious this year?!