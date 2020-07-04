Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2987
Mottisfont Abbey, a different view
for black and white: Week 28 of
Capture52 challenge
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5803
photos
213
followers
11
following
818% complete
View this month »
2980
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd June 2020 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
mottisfont abbey
,
52wc-2020-w28
Peter
ace
Superb monochrome capture with lovely detail and light Hazel, fits the challenge perfectly:)
July 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close