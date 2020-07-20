Sign up
Photo 2997
Fizz
I met this lovely golden retriever on one of our first outings when the National Trust opened after lock down was relaxed a little.
She was happy to pose for a photo.
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5813
photos
215
followers
13
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd June 2020 11:31am
Tags
nt
,
fizz
,
mottifont
Dianne
She is lovely.
July 20th, 2020
