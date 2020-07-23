Sign up
Photo 2998
inula magnifica
Each year I look forward to finding these spectacular flowers in the border at Hilliers Arboretum.
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5814
photos
215
followers
13
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd July 2020 11:49am
yellow
,
bokeh
,
hilliers
,
inula magnifica
Issi Bannerman
ace
So pretty, Hazel.
July 23rd, 2020
Babs
ace
They are pretty, unusual petals.
July 23rd, 2020
