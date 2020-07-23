Previous
inula magnifica by quietpurplehaze
Photo 2998

inula magnifica

Each year I look forward to finding these spectacular flowers in the border at Hilliers Arboretum.
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
So pretty, Hazel.
July 23rd, 2020  
Babs ace
They are pretty, unusual petals.
July 23rd, 2020  
