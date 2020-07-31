Sign up
Photo 3002
fruit for Friday breakfast
"Can I start now?" asked the ever-tolerant Ray.
What a shame we do not have a rainbow parasol!
It's looking like a day for languishing in the garden.
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
5818
photos
216
followers
14
following
5
5
3
3
1
1
365
365
ILCE-6000
ILCE-6000
Taken
31st July 2020 9:11am
Public
Public
Tags
reflection
,
fruit
,
friday
,
breakfast
,
parasol
Dianne
Yummy. These look so delicious.
July 31st, 2020
bep
Delicious breakfast.
July 31st, 2020
Babs
ace
A healthy start to the day
July 31st, 2020
