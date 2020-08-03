Sign up
Photo 3003
hydrangeas galore
We had a trip to Hilliers Arboretum and found the Centenary Border a blaze of colourful flowers, a bees’(and photographers’) paradise.
The hydrangeas were stunning.
We had a cream tea - but there was no cream! But we ate butter and strawberry jam with sultana scones so I guess we should not complain
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5819
photos
216
followers
14
following
822% complete
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd August 2020 4:30pm
Tags
blue
,
pink
,
hydrangeas
,
selfie.
,
hilliers
Shutterbug
ace
Nice shot of you and the hydrangeas are beautiful. Nice way to spend a day out.
August 3rd, 2020
