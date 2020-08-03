Previous
hydrangeas galore by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3003

hydrangeas galore

We had a trip to Hilliers Arboretum and found the Centenary Border a blaze of colourful flowers, a bees’(and photographers’) paradise.

The hydrangeas were stunning.

We had a cream tea - but there was no cream! But we ate butter and strawberry jam with sultana scones so I guess we should not complain
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Shutterbug ace
Nice shot of you and the hydrangeas are beautiful. Nice way to spend a day out.
August 3rd, 2020  
