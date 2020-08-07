Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3005
pom pom dahlia
Having fun with my nifty fifty round West Dean Gardens near Chichester.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5821
photos
214
followers
14
following
823% complete
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th August 2020 2:09pm
Tags
gardens
,
dahlia
,
pom-pom
,
west-dean
Anne
ace
Beautiful shot of this dahlia Hazel
August 7th, 2020
Peter
ace
Beautiful colour, composition and detail Hazel:)
August 7th, 2020
