Previous
Next
Haze's strangers: No.186: Dylan by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3020

Haze's strangers: No.186: Dylan

Hilliers Gardens, one of our favourite haunts, has now opened in accordance with precautionary measures relevant to Covid-19. The restaurant is closed but an outdoor 'Munch Buggy' provides snacks, sandwiches, drinks, ice-creams etc to be enjoyed in the extensive grounds.

As we bought ice cream on a recent visit, I asked the young man serving which one he regarded as the most colourful as I needed a shot for a challenge in a group on Flickr.

After listening to him and looking at the display board, we bought cornettos: a chocolate and a strawberry. It then occurred to me to ask for a portrait shot, and with a little more information about my project given, this was agreed. We introduced ourselves. Meet Dylan.

We decided to take the photos where he was working and I said that when customers came I would stand back. Luckily I had time for half a dozen photos. And I discovered that Dylan works part time in catering at the gardens and is following a degree course in civil engineering at Swansea University.

I gave him my card with the invitation to get in touch by email for photos.

Opportunities for a stranger portrait seem especially valuable now in view of restrictions such as social distancing, face masks, and folk's perception of risk so I was happy with this unexpected opportunity.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
827% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a great portrait Hazel
August 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise