Haze's strangers: No.186: Dylan

Hilliers Gardens, one of our favourite haunts, has now opened in accordance with precautionary measures relevant to Covid-19. The restaurant is closed but an outdoor 'Munch Buggy' provides snacks, sandwiches, drinks, ice-creams etc to be enjoyed in the extensive grounds.



As we bought ice cream on a recent visit, I asked the young man serving which one he regarded as the most colourful as I needed a shot for a challenge in a group on Flickr.



After listening to him and looking at the display board, we bought cornettos: a chocolate and a strawberry. It then occurred to me to ask for a portrait shot, and with a little more information about my project given, this was agreed. We introduced ourselves. Meet Dylan.



We decided to take the photos where he was working and I said that when customers came I would stand back. Luckily I had time for half a dozen photos. And I discovered that Dylan works part time in catering at the gardens and is following a degree course in civil engineering at Swansea University.



I gave him my card with the invitation to get in touch by email for photos.



Opportunities for a stranger portrait seem especially valuable now in view of restrictions such as social distancing, face masks, and folk's perception of risk so I was happy with this unexpected opportunity.