Photo 3023
ballerina fuchsias in my favourite colour
for nf-SOOC-2020
I'm using my Sony A6000 with the 30mm macro lens for this challenge.
Thanks to Richard
@vignouse
for hosting this once more.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
4th September 2020 3:11pm
Tags
purple
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
ballerina fuchsias
Pat Knowles
ace
Yours alone Hazel!
September 4th, 2020
