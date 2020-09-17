Sign up
Photo 3034
return to the garden:second flush passion flower
Yesterday Ray and I spent beautiful time at Sir Harold Hillier Gardens with Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
and Dave.
The weather was perfect: sunshine and a light breeze and there was still an amazing profusion of flowers in bloom.
I manged to leave my SD card at home in the laptop but Jackie so kindly lent me her little Lumix.
She commented to Ray how much she enjoyed my posts on 365 in June of our garden. (He is the gardener in the family; I just take the photos.)
Jackie has given me the idea of returning to the garden for the rest of September to catch the late blooming flowers and any busy bees. I think a passion flower is a good start.
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
garden
,
jackie
,
passion flower
,
hilliers
