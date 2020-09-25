Previous
Next
Poppy by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3042

Poppy

Is this my best side?

Poppy had taken the place of the toddler in the family who was exercising his legs. Mum, pushing her in the pram, was happy for me to take a shot.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Ha ha, cute!
September 25th, 2020  
Babs ace
Ha ha this is one pampered pooch
September 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise