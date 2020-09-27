Previous
Next
return to the garden: pretty in purple by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3044

return to the garden: pretty in purple

The verbena has bloomed profusely this year; the bees still love it in late September. And it makes good bokeh!
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
833% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Anne ace
Very beautiful Hazel, fab DoF
September 27th, 2020  
Loopy-Lou ace
Beautiful, lovely focus
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise