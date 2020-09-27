Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3044
return to the garden: pretty in purple
The verbena has bloomed profusely this year; the bees still love it in late September. And it makes good bokeh!
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th September 2020 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
verbena
Anne
ace
Very beautiful Hazel, fab DoF
September 27th, 2020
Loopy-Lou
ace
Beautiful, lovely focus
September 27th, 2020
