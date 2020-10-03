Previous
by the river by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3049

by the river

trees and reflections in the shimmering river

for Capture 52 weekly challenge

52wc-2020-w41
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Photo Details

Bep
Beautiful scenery.
October 3rd, 2020  
JackieR ace
Mottisfont?? Wonderful greens and light
October 3rd, 2020  
