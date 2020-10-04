Sign up
Photo 3050
sunshine in a rose
It's poured here nearly non-stop for the last two days so here's some nice yellow to cheer up the grey.
Have a good week, everyone!
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
yellow
,
macro
,
rose
Casablanca
ace
❤️❤️❤️
October 4th, 2020
summerfield
ace
lovely! i could feel the softness. aces!
October 4th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Thank you, it's miserable ( but gardens need it apparently)
October 4th, 2020
Mave
Beautiful
October 4th, 2020
