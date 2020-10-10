Sign up
Photo 3039
caryopteris and bee
This bush has just finished flowering - I look forward each year to seeing it in our garden with all the bees.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
A small and belated September update for 2024, where I am still, after many years' membership, on 365 Project, also now posting elsewhere but wanting...
6821
photos
142
followers
12
following
1092% complete
View this month »
3981
3982
3983
3984
3985
3986
3987
3988
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
15th September 2020 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
caryopteris
,
2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful close up and details.
October 10th, 2024
John
ace
Very nice!
October 10th, 2024
