Photo 3106
vitamin C
We probably eat more peppers than any other vegetable in our house. They have the advantage of being cheerful as well as providing lots of vitamin C.
for dec20words: food
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
food
,
peppers
,
vitamin c
,
dec20words
Joanne Diochon
ace
And they offer a great variety of colour too which makes them great photo subjects.
December 18th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
What a tasty and appealing sight. I love stuffed peppers!
December 18th, 2020
