vitamin C by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3106

vitamin C

We probably eat more peppers than any other vegetable in our house. They have the advantage of being cheerful as well as providing lots of vitamin C.


for dec20words: food
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Hazel

Joanne Diochon
And they offer a great variety of colour too which makes them great photo subjects.
December 18th, 2020  
Casablanca
What a tasty and appealing sight. I love stuffed peppers!
December 18th, 2020  
