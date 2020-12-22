Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3099
rose and gerberas
from my birthday bunch from my son
sending you all good wishes for a peaceful festive season
dec20words: red and green
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
2
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
5907
photos
201
followers
14
following
849% complete
3092
3093
3094
3095
3096
3097
3098
3099
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd December 2020 1:00pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
33
,
three
,
rose
,
gerberas
,
red and green
,
dec20words
Casablanca
ace
Very pretty indeed
December 22nd, 2020
Lin
ace
How beautiful! A blessed Christmas to you and yours.
December 22nd, 2020
