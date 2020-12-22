Previous
rose and gerberas by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3099

rose and gerberas

from my birthday bunch from my son

sending you all good wishes for a peaceful festive season

dec20words: red and green
22nd December 2020

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Hazel
849% complete

Casablanca ace
Very pretty indeed
December 22nd, 2020  
Lin ace
How beautiful! A blessed Christmas to you and yours.
December 22nd, 2020  
