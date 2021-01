anyone who had a heart......

Created with some bokeh, Picasa 3 and FastStone.



I intended to have a rant here about people who do not follow the rules/restrictions relevant to Covid 19. But just in thinking about it, I got it out of my system.



So you are spared...



And ranting is not in my nature and to be truthful, in the end, I felt more like weeping. And especially thinking of my father, whose birthday is this month and who endured years in a PoW camp thinking of a better life in the future.