breakfast

We have not ventured inside a supermarket since just before the first lockdown started in March 2020.



Our shopping comes roughly once a week by supermarket delivery. The day after delivery there are always croissants and speciality bread for breakfast, instead of the usual porridge which I make.



This week Ray ( in overall charge of the operation) ordered a rye and buckwheat loaf. It was delicious.



And the 'jam' in the shot is a new variety of French St Dalfour (no added sugar, just fruit and fruit juice - how do they get it to set): strawberry and rhubarb, also delicious.