Photo 3127
breakfast
We have not ventured inside a supermarket since just before the first lockdown started in March 2020.
Our shopping comes roughly once a week by supermarket delivery. The day after delivery there are always croissants and speciality bread for breakfast, instead of the usual porridge which I make.
This week Ray ( in overall charge of the operation) ordered a rye and buckwheat loaf. It was delicious.
And the 'jam' in the shot is a new variety of French St Dalfour (no added sugar, just fruit and fruit juice - how do they get it to set): strawberry and rhubarb, also delicious.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
bread
breakfast
rhubarb
stawberry
buckwheat
rye
dalfour
JackieR
ace
Tasty
January 20th, 2021
Hazel
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
That Dalfour certainly is!
January 20th, 2021
Lois
ace
Looks delicious! We also don’t shop in-store but pull up curbside and the groceries are put in the trunk of the car.
January 20th, 2021
Bep
Looks very inviting!
January 20th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Temptingly presented ! Same jam my husband always ordered. And I understand what you mean about the abundance of fresh goods when groceries are delivered. As for rye bread, you could join us and bake the "365 bread" aka Jane's bread because
@jgpittenger
first shared the recipe here.
January 20th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
“How do they get it to set?” Fruit has some natural pectin in it but I don’t think strawberries or rhubarb have very much. I haven’t tried it but I’ve heard the trick to get it to set without adding pectin is to boil it for longer so the amount of liquid in the fruit is reduced and the small amount of pectin in it has less liquid to thicken, so more fruit pulp and less liquid in the jam. Probably why the without added pectin products usually cost quite a bit more.
January 20th, 2021
That Dalfour certainly is!