perovskia aka Russian sage by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3129

perovskia aka Russian sage

from my summer 2020 gardens archive
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Lin ace
Gorgeous colors - love your presentation
January 23rd, 2021  
Granny7 ace
Really pretty. Loving the purple haze
January 23rd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Ooh looks like lavender. Lovek your selective focus, so hard to achieve. Oh go on then, have a fav x
January 23rd, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and a lovely shot.
January 23rd, 2021  
