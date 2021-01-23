Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3129
perovskia aka Russian sage
from my summer 2020 gardens archive
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
4
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
5937
photos
203
followers
16
following
3122
3123
3124
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th August 2020 1:39pm
sage
,
mauve
,
perovskia
Lin
ace
Gorgeous colors - love your presentation
January 23rd, 2021
Granny7
ace
Really pretty. Loving the purple haze
January 23rd, 2021
JackieR
ace
Ooh looks like lavender. Lovek your selective focus, so hard to achieve. Oh go on then, have a fav x
January 23rd, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful colors and a lovely shot.
January 23rd, 2021
