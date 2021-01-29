Previous
Next
from the first bunch by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3133

from the first bunch

The first daffodils from the supermarket came in the food delivery order.

Ray had ordered a bunch and they kindly sent two.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
858% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise