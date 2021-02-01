Sign up
Photo 3135
the farm
The view from the top of Old Winchester Hill.
for Flash of Red February 2021
https://flic.kr/p/2kxzgxM
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Tags
mono
,
farm
,
old winchester hill
,
for2021
Walks @ 7
ace
So very pastoral and calming, Fav!
February 1st, 2021
Milanie
ace
Really nice - I like the way you caught the roads and tree lines that mark this lovely farm
February 1st, 2021
Hazel
ace
@joysabin
@milaniet
Thank you for such lovely comments. It was a beautiful day and my Sony a6000 was new!
February 1st, 2021
