the farm by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3135

the farm

The view from the top of Old Winchester Hill.

for Flash of Red February 2021


1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
858% complete

Walks @ 7 ace
So very pastoral and calming, Fav!
February 1st, 2021  
Milanie ace
Really nice - I like the way you caught the roads and tree lines that mark this lovely farm
February 1st, 2021  
Hazel ace
@joysabin @milaniet

Thank you for such lovely comments. It was a beautiful day and my Sony a6000 was new!
February 1st, 2021  
