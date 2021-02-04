Sign up
Photo 3138
robin in the rain
He (why are they always 'he'?) came for his breakfast as we were having ours and luckily I had taken my camera to table with me in anticipation.
It was raining and I shot this through glass with the 200mm zoom lens on my Sony a6000.
I haven't completely abandoned FOR2021 but February is probably the worst month for a daily diet of black and white. So I shall dip in and dip out....
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
3rd February 2021 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
breakfast
,
robin
Phil Sandford
ace
Tremendous capture
February 4th, 2021
Hazel
ace
@phil_sandford
Phil, thank you - we dismantled our feeder as we found a rat on it but I missed the chance of a shot of a robin so we hung a seed feeder from the wisteria really near the house. Fingers crossed, so far no rats!
February 4th, 2021
