robin in the rain

He (why are they always 'he'?) came for his breakfast as we were having ours and luckily I had taken my camera to table with me in anticipation.



It was raining and I shot this through glass with the 200mm zoom lens on my Sony a6000.



I haven't completely abandoned FOR2021 but February is probably the worst month for a daily diet of black and white. So I shall dip in and dip out....