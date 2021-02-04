Previous
Next
robin in the rain by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3138

robin in the rain

He (why are they always 'he'?) came for his breakfast as we were having ours and luckily I had taken my camera to table with me in anticipation.

It was raining and I shot this through glass with the 200mm zoom lens on my Sony a6000.

I haven't completely abandoned FOR2021 but February is probably the worst month for a daily diet of black and white. So I shall dip in and dip out....
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
I have written quite a bit on my profile over the years so I will just say that I have now embarked on year 8...
859% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Tremendous capture
February 4th, 2021  
Hazel ace
@phil_sandford

Phil, thank you - we dismantled our feeder as we found a rat on it but I missed the chance of a shot of a robin so we hung a seed feeder from the wisteria really near the house. Fingers crossed, so far no rats!
February 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise