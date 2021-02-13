Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3144
the churchyard
...in late afternoon sun
FOR2021
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
3
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
5955
photos
202
followers
18
following
861% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
26th October 2020 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
sun
,
churchyard
,
for2021
Casablanca
ace
Works so well in B&W with those lovely contrasts
February 13th, 2021
Peter
ace
Interesting subject and capture Lou Ann really suites the B&W tones:)
February 13th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Dramatic use of light to make a good contrast in the scene.
February 13th, 2021
