Previous
Next
the churchyard by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3144

the churchyard

...in late afternoon sun

FOR2021
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
861% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Works so well in B&W with those lovely contrasts
February 13th, 2021  
Peter ace
Interesting subject and capture Lou Ann really suites the B&W tones:)
February 13th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Dramatic use of light to make a good contrast in the scene.
February 13th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise