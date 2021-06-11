Sign up
Photo 3261
still wrapped
The tulip season appears to have lasted a long time this year!
Here's a recent bunch from the supermarket delivery before I unwrapped them. I liked the co-ordinated pink paper.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6073
photos
200
followers
16
following
3254
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
Tags
paper
,
pink
,
tulips
,
supermarket
,
bunch
Anne
ace
Gorgeous! Love the paper round them too Hazel
June 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
They are stunning, beautifully photographed. I hope you kept that lovely paper ;-)
June 11th, 2021
