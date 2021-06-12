Previous
I'm guessing.... by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3262

I'm guessing....

... that the novelty of taking effortless selfies with my Samsung tablet will wear off soon.

Keep smiling!

The wisteria has been wonderful this year. My ring is by Clare in articulated brass.
12th June 2021

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
893% complete

