Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3262
I'm guessing....
... that the novelty of taking effortless selfies with my Samsung tablet will wear off soon.
Keep smiling!
The wisteria has been wonderful this year. My ring is by Clare in articulated brass.
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6074
photos
200
followers
16
following
893% complete
View this month »
3255
3256
3257
3258
3259
3260
3261
3262
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
SM-T500
Taken
5th June 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hazel
,
wisteria
,
samsung
,
selfie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close