Photo 3264
blue and green
Maybe I should nominate the flag iris as my flower of the month as they seem to be growing gracefully everywhere I go.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6076
photos
200
followers
18
following
894% complete
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th May 2021 2:19pm
Tags
green
,
macro
,
flag iris
,
b;ue
