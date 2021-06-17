Sign up
Photo 3267
compassion
This rose climbs on our back wall and smells of peaches when ripe!
Taken with my new (pre-loved) Lumix LX100. (It's passing all the tests!)
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6079
photos
200
followers
18
following
895% complete
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
15th June 2021 1:08pm
Tags
pink
,
rose
,
garden
,
peaches
,
wall
,
compassion
