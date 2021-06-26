Sign up
Photo 3276
white ones
Thanks everyone who faved my bees and lavender collage which I liked but did not know you would like it so much!
The best I could do in poppies at Hilliers Arboretum was a couple of the white variety.
I have so enjoyed seeing the beautiful red poppy shots posted recently.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Tags
white
,
poppy
,
hilliers
