Photo 3291
tea for one
We went on a small photographic outing, along Sothampton Water, finishing up at Centenary Quay.
The contrast between this 'landscape' and our low-rise extended village was marked.
https://flic.kr/p/2mbcDAR
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
9th July 2021 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tea
,
ray
,
southampton
,
centenary quay
