Photo 3294
Ludo on the train
Clare sent me this shot of Ludo en route with her for a short break. He went to her originally as a Spanish rescue dog, one of her fosters. But instead of moving on, he found his new home with Clare and has become a lovely companion.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
2
1
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6107
photos
198
followers
24
following
902% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515F
Taken
25th June 2021 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clare
,
rescue
,
ludo
Mickey Anderson
ace
What a beautiful Dog!
July 17th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very handsome boy.
July 17th, 2021
