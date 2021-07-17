Previous
Next
Ludo on the train by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3294

Ludo on the train

Clare sent me this shot of Ludo en route with her for a short break. He went to her originally as a Spanish rescue dog, one of her fosters. But instead of moving on, he found his new home with Clare and has become a lovely companion.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
902% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mickey Anderson ace
What a beautiful Dog!
July 17th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
A very handsome boy.
July 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise