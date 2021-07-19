Sign up
Photo 3296
Ludo in Linn Park
Having a quiet moment..........
https://flic.kr/p/2mbXwxk
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6109
photos
198
followers
24
following
903% complete
View this month »
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A515F
Taken
16th July 2021 8:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
stream
,
ludo
,
linn park
Dianne
A lovely image of this nice dog.
July 19th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
July 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
