yellow is the colour by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3297

yellow is the colour


The garden centre is a great place for finding flower shots.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
903% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely! We are growing some in the garden this year, and are fascinated watching the emerging flower turn towards the sun every day.
July 20th, 2021  
Wylie ace
What a good idea! Never thought of that.
July 20th, 2021  
Dianne
Gorgeous!
July 20th, 2021  
Hazel ace
@pusspup

I'm always discreet!!!
July 20th, 2021  
