Photo 3298
a clash of lobelia
The choices of bedding plants for our pots seem extra bright this summer!
21st July 2021
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Photo Details
Tags
blue
pink
pots
lobelia
Julie Ryan
Nice colors
Shutterbug
Love the way you composed this with the two beautiful colors.
