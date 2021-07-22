Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3299
into the void
I went into the garden to collect a few bits to have another try at high-key photography and got sidetracked by a small snail making a perilous journey across our little garden fountain.
https://flic.kr/p/2mcCK2G
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6112
photos
197
followers
24
following
903% complete
View this month »
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
3297
3298
3299
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd July 2021 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
snail
,
fountain
,
garden
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic title, so suits this!
July 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close