into the void by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3299

into the void

I went into the garden to collect a few bits to have another try at high-key photography and got sidetracked by a small snail making a perilous journey across our little garden fountain.


22nd July 2021 22nd Jul 21

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Casablanca ace
Fantastic title, so suits this!
July 22nd, 2021  
