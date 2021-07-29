Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3305
The Pier, Southsea
We went for a litle trip to the seaside. The sun shone and the sea breeze was just perfect.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
Hazel
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Tags
pier
southsea
Casablanca
ace
I have driven past the sign for Southsea many times but never been. Looks like a place of faded grandeur, though this pier looks new. Nice angle
July 29th, 2021
