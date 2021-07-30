a ragged robin

I think this new baby robin in our garden must be one of a third brood this season.



He has not much fear of us and today sat on the fence apparently oblivious to my activity with the camera behind the glass. Mostly they fly away at the slightest movement.



My hope is that he does not fall prey to one of the cats who use our garden as a 'rat-run'.



A friend has suggested this may be a robin having a summer moult rather than a baby. Any comments?



I enjoyed creating this collage on iPiccy although it did take a disproportionate amount of time to get everything 'right'!







https://flic.kr/p/2me2kiw