a ragged robin by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3306

a ragged robin

I think this new baby robin in our garden must be one of a third brood this season.

He has not much fear of us and today sat on the fence apparently oblivious to my activity with the camera behind the glass. Mostly they fly away at the slightest movement.

My hope is that he does not fall prey to one of the cats who use our garden as a 'rat-run'.

A friend has suggested this may be a robin having a summer moult rather than a baby. Any comments?

I enjoyed creating this collage on iPiccy although it did take a disproportionate amount of time to get everything 'right'!



30th July 2021

ace
Casablanca ace
Loving the fluffiness! Classic moult - could be a young one losing its baby feathers or it could be an older one doing the usual August moult to get their Winter feathers grown and ready for warmth. Almost August now, so either are possible.
July 30th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Lovely fluffiness
July 30th, 2021  
Karen
cute
July 30th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shots, so ragged looking but so fluffy too.
July 30th, 2021  
