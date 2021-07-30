Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3306
a ragged robin
I think this new baby robin in our garden must be one of a third brood this season.
He has not much fear of us and today sat on the fence apparently oblivious to my activity with the camera behind the glass. Mostly they fly away at the slightest movement.
My hope is that he does not fall prey to one of the cats who use our garden as a 'rat-run'.
A friend has suggested this may be a robin having a summer moult rather than a baby. Any comments?
I enjoyed creating this collage on iPiccy although it did take a disproportionate amount of time to get everything 'right'!
https://flic.kr/p/2me2kiw
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Loving the fluffiness! Classic moult - could be a young one losing its baby feathers or it could be an older one doing the usual August moult to get their Winter feathers grown and ready for warmth. Almost August now, so either are possible.
July 30th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Lovely fluffiness
July 30th, 2021
Karen
cute
July 30th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shots, so ragged looking but so fluffy too.
July 30th, 2021
