Photo 3307
wildflower garden
I loved these strips of wildflower garden planted here and there in grass verges at Southsea.
Last day of July today - will the sun shine?!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
0
0
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6120
photos
194
followers
25
following
906% complete
3300
3301
3302
3303
3304
3305
3306
3307
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
23rd July 2021 11:57am
wildflowers
,
southsea
,
2021
