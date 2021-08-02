Previous
daisy-like by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3309

daisy-like

A high-key from my archive, the chrysanth from a bunch of flowers.

White on white - in black and white.




2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Hazel

Phil Sandford ace
Beautiful. Just beautiful
August 1st, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Something is eating Cathy’s daises….all the petals are bitten away! Lovely picture of your healthy ones!
August 1st, 2021  
