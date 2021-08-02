Sign up
Photo 3309
daisy-like
A high-key from my archive, the chrysanth from a bunch of flowers.
White on white - in black and white.
https://flic.kr/p/2kzo9Tf
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
2
2
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6123
photos
194
followers
25
following
906% complete
Tags
mono
,
high-key
,
chrysanth
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful. Just beautiful
August 1st, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Something is eating Cathy’s daises….all the petals are bitten away! Lovely picture of your healthy ones!
August 1st, 2021
