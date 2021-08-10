Previous
flowers from a friend by quietpurplehaze
flowers from a friend

Thank you everyone for comments and favs on my single scabious flower yesterday.

This is the bunch I took it from for the photo.
Hazel

Diana ace
So beautiful!
August 10th, 2021  
