fllowers, herbs and a little fruit by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3322

fllowers, herbs and a little fruit

Today I thought to share my 'flat lay' or 'knolling' which I created for a challenge on Flickr yesterday:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/51376250696/

A little labour-intensive but I enjoyed doing it!

https://www.wdc-creative.com/blog/things-organised-neatly
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

ace
Babs ace
What a great flat lay. Fav
August 15th, 2021  
Anne ace
That is lovely Hazel, would look good framed and on the wall. Well worth your time and trouble of creating it
August 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
