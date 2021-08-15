Sign up
Photo 3322
fllowers, herbs and a little fruit
Today I thought to share my 'flat lay' or 'knolling' which I created for a challenge on Flickr yesterday:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/51376250696/
A little labour-intensive but I enjoyed doing it!
https://www.wdc-creative.com/blog/things-organised-neatly
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
3
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6136
photos
195
followers
22
following
910% complete
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
13th August 2021 7:39pm
Tags
garden
,
flickr
,
knolling
,
flat lay
Babs
ace
What a great flat lay. Fav
August 15th, 2021
Anne
ace
That is lovely Hazel, would look good framed and on the wall. Well worth your time and trouble of creating it
August 15th, 2021
