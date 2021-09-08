Sign up
Photo 3342
a disappointed spider
I sat on the deck looking at the seedhead caught in this spider's web slung onto the upright of our bird feeder and wondered what I could make of it.
I had the 55-210mm lens on my A6000, ready for any unsuspecting robins, so I decided to try out a few picture effects, 22 shots in all, far more than I usually take of any one subject.
When I loaded up the shots to the computer, there was the spider, lurking - cannot see the expression on his little face.
All that intricate work - for a seedhead.........
https://www.flickr.com/photos/150442566@N07/51436616689/in/dateposted-public/
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
