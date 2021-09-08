a disappointed spider

I sat on the deck looking at the seedhead caught in this spider's web slung onto the upright of our bird feeder and wondered what I could make of it.I had the 55-210mm lens on my A6000, ready for any unsuspecting robins, so I decided to try out a few picture effects, 22 shots in all, far more than I usually take of any one subject.When I loaded up the shots to the computer, there was the spider, lurking - cannot see the expression on his little face.All that intricate work - for a seedhead.........