a disappointed spider by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3342

a disappointed spider

I sat on the deck looking at the seedhead caught in this spider's web slung onto the upright of our bird feeder and wondered what I could make of it.

I had the 55-210mm lens on my A6000, ready for any unsuspecting robins, so I decided to try out a few picture effects, 22 shots in all, far more than I usually take of any one subject.

When I loaded up the shots to the computer, there was the spider, lurking - cannot see the expression on his little face.

All that intricate work - for a seedhead.........


8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Hazel

