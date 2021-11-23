Previous
My final meeting with the consultant surgeon, Mr Shetty, last evening.

His first words as we met were, 'You're walking well'. (I just took my best purple walking stick for a little balance! )

7 weeks since my hip replacement so I can live normally but the hip will improve for 6/8 months, taking about a year to fully 'bed-in'. A good idea to continue exercises little and often and still use crutches outside for safety.

I said I wanted to shake Mr Shetty's hand, adding that I knew I should not. We bumped elbows.

What a wonderful job to be able to make such a difference to somebody's life!

Thanks everyone for cheering me on!

