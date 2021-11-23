My final meeting with the consultant surgeon, Mr Shetty, last evening.
His first words as we met were, 'You're walking well'. (I just took my best purple walking stick for a little balance! )
7 weeks since my hip replacement so I can live normally but the hip will improve for 6/8 months, taking about a year to fully 'bed-in'. A good idea to continue exercises little and often and still use crutches outside for safety.
I said I wanted to shake Mr Shetty's hand, adding that I knew I should not. We bumped elbows.
What a wonderful job to be able to make such a difference to somebody's life!