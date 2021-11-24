Previous
it's cold outside by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3380

it's cold outside

Wrapped up on my last walk: you cannot see that I have a woolly hat on underneath my furry hood.

I took a selfie portrait as I sat on a seat for a rest. The camera cropped it to this so that's what I decided to post.

I do feel different: perhaps I could enter myself into my strangers' project!!
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
926% complete

View this month »

So lovely to see you look relaxed and pain free
November 24th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely selfie ! - not a stranger Hazel but a happy old self .
November 24th, 2021  
