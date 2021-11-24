Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3380
it's cold outside
Wrapped up on my last walk: you cannot see that I have a woolly hat on underneath my furry hood.
I took a selfie portrait as I sat on a seat for a rest. The camera cropped it to this so that's what I decided to post.
I do feel different: perhaps I could enter myself into my strangers' project!!
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
6195
photos
192
followers
21
following
926% complete
View this month »
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
21st November 2021 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
cold
,
hood
,
selfie
,
haze
JackieR
ace
I could write some of the narrative
Birth county
Spouse
Career
Hobbies
So lovely to see you look relaxed and pain free
November 24th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely selfie ! - not a stranger Hazel but a happy old self .
November 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Birth county
Spouse
Career
Hobbies
So lovely to see you look relaxed and pain free