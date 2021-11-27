Previous
chained: small faces in a basket by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3382

chained: small faces in a basket

I love these little violas - maybe there should be a flower award for bravery in cold weather!!!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Hazel

@quietpurplehaze
Anne ace
Simple and beautiful
November 27th, 2021  
