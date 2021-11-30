Previous
Next
November rose by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3385

November rose

Just one bloom and a few buds of the roses still blooming on a bush by the flintstone wall of the loocal church.
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
927% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful and brave to be still blooming in this cold weather !!
November 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise