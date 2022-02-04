Sign up
Photo 3447
Once upon a time I had a lovely hairdresser....
Then Covid reared its ugly head and lockdown descended. I was already struggling with mobility and this additional consideration decided me to just let my hair grow.
I miss the conversations Frank and I used to have but I can manage my hair at home - trim the fringe, get Ray to tidy the back occasionally, tie it up in a scrunchie.
This photo is converted to high-contrast b&w.
original colour shot here
https://flic.kr/p/RZTDBG
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Hazel
ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
Tags
b&w
,
frank
,
high-contrast
,
for2022
Julie Duncan
ace
Such a nice, natural portrait!
February 4th, 2022
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Snap, I'm doing the exact same Hazel, with my hairdresser being on the first floor of a building, I just can't manager the stairs. Nice B & W capture. FAV
February 4th, 2022
