swan in sunlight by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3454

swan in sunlight

The swan which turned its back on me and caused merriment for Ray and Sylv watching, later posed nicely for a photo at Mottisfont.

It's converted OK to b&w I think.

looking back at it in colour I rather like the mono version:
https://flic.kr/p/2n2vNdD
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
946% complete

CC Folk ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2022  
Dianne
Well done Hazel - you won in the end!
February 12th, 2022  
