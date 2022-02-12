Sign up
Photo 3454
swan in sunlight
The swan which turned its back on me and caused merriment for Ray and Sylv watching, later posed nicely for a photo at Mottisfont.
It's converted OK to b&w I think.
looking back at it in colour I rather like the mono version:
https://flic.kr/p/2n2vNdD
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
2
1
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
2nd February 2022 1:33pm
b&w
,
sunlight
,
mono
,
swan
,
for2022
CC Folk
ace
Beautiful!
February 12th, 2022
Dianne
Well done Hazel - you won in the end!
February 12th, 2022
