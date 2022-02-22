Sign up
Photo 3462
spring bunch: two colours for Twosday
Today is 22.02.2022: the date has been dubbed Twosday, as it also falls on a Tuesday, and is a once in a lifetime event.
It is a palindrome: reads the same backwards as well as forwards.
It is an ambigram: on a calculator it can be read upside down in exactly the same way.
It's apparently a rare event!
22nd February 2022
22nd Feb 22
Tags
red
,
yellow
,
tulips
,
palindrome
,
bunch
,
ambigram
,
22.02.22
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty & cheerful!
February 22nd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Just beautiful, Hazel!
February 22nd, 2022
