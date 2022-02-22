Previous
Next
spring bunch: two colours for Twosday by quietpurplehaze
Photo 3462

spring bunch: two colours for Twosday


Today is 22.02.2022: the date has been dubbed Twosday, as it also falls on a Tuesday, and is a once in a lifetime event.

It is a palindrome: reads the same backwards as well as forwards.

It is an ambigram: on a calculator it can be read upside down in exactly the same way.

It's apparently a rare event!
22nd February 2022 22nd Feb 22

Hazel

ace
@quietpurplehaze
Seem to have forgotten an update for year 9 so here I am to say that I am now (2021) in year 10 of my...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
So pretty & cheerful!
February 22nd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Just beautiful, Hazel!
February 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise